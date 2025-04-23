US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that he thinks he has a deal with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to settle the war in Ukraine.

He also, however, implied on Wednesday that a deal with Zelenskyy remained elusive, adding that the Ukrainian leader had been more difficult to deal with than Putin.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has rejected US criticism over Kiev's refusal to recognise Russia's occupation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that Zelenskyy's red line on Crimea being excluded from negotiations with Russia is "very harmful" to ongoing peace talks.

"Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" he said.

Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Kiev that there is "nothing to talk about" concerning the issue because it is against the country's constitution.

"Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution, and we are absolutely sure that our partners, in particular the USA, will act in line with its strong decisions," he said in a post on X in response to Trump's statement.

Zelenskyy's post also included a photo of the Crimea Declaration, a 2018 statement issued by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he said the US rejected Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and "pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored."

London talks

Zelenskyy also commented on peace talks in London earlier on Wednesday with the efforts of France and the UK, saying that Kiev hopes such joint work will lead to a "lasting peace" in his country.

"Emotions have run high today. But it is good that five countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany," he said.

"The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other's positions. It's important that each side was not just a participant but contributed meaningfully," he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also said on Wednesday that Kiev supports the conclusion of an economic partnership agreement with the US, amid efforts to conclude "technical" talks on establishing an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction.

"I emphasised that the Government of Ukraine supports the conclusion of an economic partnership agreement and the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction," Shmyhal said on X, following his talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC.