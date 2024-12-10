WORLD
Ex-US official Josh Paul speaks to TRT World about internal US politics
RT World spoke to Josh Paul, former director at the US State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. Paul attributed his resignation in October 2023 to the Biden administration’s Gaza policy and the use of US weapons in killing civilians. He revealed that many politicians privately oppose Washington’s policies but fear political backlash if they speak out. Paul also highlighted a growing divide between voter bases and party establishments in both major parties.
