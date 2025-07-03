Iran confirmed that it remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement.

Thursday’s confirmation comes a day after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law passed by the parliament that requires the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis (parliament), sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the US, our cooperation with IAEA will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbbas Araghchi said on his X account.

The Iranian minister criticised Germany’s support for recent Israeli attacks on Iran and its nuclear sites.

“Germany also shamefully supported the unlawful US attack against Iranian nuclear facilities, which violated international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter,” he said.

Araghchi said Germany’s call for “zero enrichment” in Iran amounts to a denial of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iranians were already put off by Germany's Nazi-style backing of Genocide in Gaza, and its support for (former Iraqi president) Saddam’s war on Iran by providing materials for chemical weapons,” he said.

“The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbours anything but malice towards Iranians.”

On Wednesday, Germany criticised a new Iranian law to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, calling it a "devastating signal."

The legislation came amid growing tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog over monitoring access and transparency in the wake of recent military confrontations with Israel and the US.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.