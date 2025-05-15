Topic - Small Live Coverage
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBCIran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attendZelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
Damascus remained under crippling US sanctions for more than four decades as the Baath regime committed human rights violations with impunity.Damascus remained under crippling US sanctions for more than four decades as the Baath regime committed human rights violations with impunity.
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in TürkiyeFidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al Shaibani on Thursday, following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al Shaibani on Thursday, following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, KievTurkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Hakan Fidan meets with Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.Hakan Fidan meets with Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talksNATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
Mark Rutte says there is a "window of opportunity" to bring the Ukraine issue to "a better place," adds Türkiye "plays a big role here".Mark Rutte says there is a "window of opportunity" to bring the Ukraine issue to "a better place," adds Türkiye "plays a big role here".