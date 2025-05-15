logo
INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Qatar slams Israel, says Tel Aviv not interested in Gaza ceasefire
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Congresswoman pushes for recognition of Palestinian Nakba in US
2 hours ago
US aid group to start work in Gaza by end of May
2 hours ago
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
Damascus remained under crippling US sanctions for more than four decades as the Baath regime committed human rights violations with impunity.
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Baba Umar
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
Hakan Fidan meets with Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Mark Rutte says there is a "window of opportunity" to bring the Ukraine issue to "a better place," adds Türkiye "plays a big role here".
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
