Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Foreign Minister Dar says Pakistan wants a comprehensive dialogue on a range of issues including water, whereas India wants to focus only on terrorism.
Indian army soldiers patrol near a forward post along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan during a media tour in Poonch sector, India. / AP
20 hours ago

Pakistan is “ready but not desperate” for talks with India, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, underlining the lack of a thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours following their worst military conflict in decades.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery last month in four days of clashes, their worst fighting in decades, before a ceasefire brokered on May 10.

India has denied any third-party role in the ceasefire.

“Whenever they ask for a dialogue, at whatever level, we are ready but we are not desperate,” Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told a news conference in Islamabad.

The spark for the fighting was an April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed the incident on “terrorists” backed by Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.

Dar said Pakistan wanted a comprehensive dialogue on a range of issues including water, whereas India wanted to focus only on terrorism.

“That’s not on. Nobody else is more serious than us. It takes two to tango,” he said, referring to comments by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that the talks should only cover the issue of terrorism.

The Indian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dar’s remarks.

New Delhi has previously said the only matter left to discuss with Pakistan was the vacation of what India describes as Pakistani-administered territory in Kashmir - a disputed Himalayan region that both nations claim in full but administer in part.

Pakistan is keen to discuss water rights after India held “in abeyance” the Indus Waters Treaty following the April 22 attack. The treaty guarantees water for 80 percent of Pakistan’s farms from three rivers that flow from India.

SOURCE:Reuters
