WORLD
2 min read
Clashes continue in Syria's Sweida despite ceasefire move
Security units have already started their deployment in and around Sweida to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilise the situation.
Clashes continue in Syria's Sweida despite ceasefire move
On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida. / AA
July 19, 2025

Armed clashes have continued between Bedouin tribal fighters and armed Druze groups in Syria’s Sweida, as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

According to the state-run news agency SANA on Saturday, security units have already started their deployment in and around Sweida to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilise the situation.

However, intense fighting remains underway in parts of the province, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze militant groups in Sweida, Syria, even as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

RelatedTRT Global - Syrian govt announces immediate ceasefire in Sweida amid international calls for peace

Escalating violence

Violence escalated after Israel launched air strikes on four Syrian provinces, including on the General Staff headquarters and presidential palace in the capital Damascus on Wednesday.

Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us