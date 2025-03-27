More than 180 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in a single day amid a deadly onslaught on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

“Over 180 children were reportedly killed in a single day in Gaza,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN agency, however, did not specify when exactly the children were killed.

“If the ceasefire is not restored, large-scale loss of life continues,” it warned.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

The UN estimated that around 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced again since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza.

“Families in Gaza are being forced to flee in search of safety once again,” UNRWA said.

“At the same time, the ongoing siege is worsening the humanitarian crisis. Civilians must be respected and protected. At all times. Everywhere.”

‘No food, no water’

UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma said no food supplies have been allowed into Gaza since early March amid an Israeli blockade on the enclave.

“Since 2 March, no food, no water, no medicines & no commercial supplies have been allowed into Gaza due to the ban by Israel,” she said. “This is the longest since the war started.”

“Every day with no supplies means children go to bed hungry,” Touma warned.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,900 have been injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.