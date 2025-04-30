President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined Türkiye’s determination to deepen ties with Italy across trade, defence, and diplomacy, following a high-level visit to Rome where the two countries held their fourth intergovernmental summit.

Speaking to reporters on board his return flight, Erdogan described the trip as productive and strategic, highlighting the potential for enhanced cooperation in Africa, especially in sectors such as defence and humanitarian assistance.



He co-chaired the summit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and emphasised that both governments agreed to elevate their bilateral trade volume from $30 billion to $40 billion in the near future.

"Our relations with Italy have followed a very positive course since the past. Our historical ties, sharing the same sea, deep-rooted cooperation, common interests, and the many issues on which we share similar views all strengthen our hand in further developing these relations. That’s why we set realistic and solid goals and strive to achieve them.” Erdogan said.

He added that 11 new bilateral agreements were signed during the visit.

Defence cooperation

One major area of growing interest is defence. Erdogan pointed to increasing collaboration between Türkiye’s defence industry and Italian counterparts, notably the recent agreement between Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and Italian defence group Leonardo.

He said Türkiye is open to joint projects in defence, aerospace, and high-tech sectors, noting that Italy's experience and Türkiye’s production capabilities can yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

Responding to questions about regional tensions and efforts by other countries, such as Greece, to hinder Türkiye’s defence collaborations, Erdogan said Türkiye remains focused on building up its self-sufficient and domestic defence industry.

He also emphasised that good-neighbourly relations with Greece would continue to be pursued based on diplomacy and mutual respect.

Addressing developments in Africa, Erdogan welcomed Italy’s proposal for joint initiatives on the continent, aligning with Türkiye’s long-standing “win-win” approach in Africa through trade, investment, and humanitarian efforts.

“We see no reason not to move forward with Italy in Africa. This is a partnership we are ready to explore,” he said.

Erdogan also touched on the ongoing fight against terrorism, amid speculation that the PKK terror group may soon announce its disbandment. He said Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) is closely monitoring the situation and continuing its efforts to eliminate terrorism entirely from the country.

“We are committed to leaving a terror-free Türkiye for future generations,” he said.

On the issue of Syria, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s firm stance on preserving the territorial integrity of its southern neighbour.

He dismissed recent attempts by groups affiliated with the PKK/YPG to establish a federal structure in northern Syria, calling such moves unrealistic and destabilising.

"We will not allow faits accomplis in our region, nor will we allow any actions that would threaten or endanger the stability of Syria and the region.”

“It has been declared by Syrian officials that no authority other than the Syrian regime, and no armed organisation other than the Syrian army, will be accepted in Syria,” he stated.

The president also noted that he had extended invitations to both President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni to visit Türkiye.

He reiterated Ankara’s expectations for stronger Italian support in Türkiye’s European Union membership process, highlighting the country’s growing strategic role in Europe’s economic and security architecture.