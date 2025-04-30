A deadly Israeli onslaught in the northern West Bank has devastated Palestinian refugee camps as the assault entered its 100th day on Wednesday.

The military offensive, dubbed "Iron Wall Operation", began in Jenin refugee camp on January 21 before Tel Aviv expanded it to the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps and other areas in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian health figures, at least 52 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attack since January 21.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that over 40,000 residents have been displaced from their homes and hundreds of buildings have been demolished in the assault.

The Israeli army has since arrested 860 Palestinians, including 600 in Jenin and 260 in Tulkarem, with some being released later.

According to experts, the Israeli offensive has fundamentally altered the geography of the Palestinian refugee camps through systematic home demolitions and new military road construction.

‘Ruins of the ruined homes’

In Jenin camp, all homes and buildings were either destroyed or partially damaged, according to official estimates, with rights groups, including the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, accusing Israel of applying the same genocidal tactics used in Gaza in terms of destruction of homes, displacing their residents, and opening roads over the ruins of the ruined homes.

In Tulkarem, official figures show that the Israeli army had destroyed nearly 400 homes in the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps and partially damaged over 2,500 others.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stormed one of the Palestinian homes in the Tulkarem refugee camp, escorted by his Defence Minister, Israel Katz.

The Israeli military onslaught in northern West Bank also included a 10-day incursion into Al-Fara refugee camp in Tubas in February.

Nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others wounded in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.