Türkiye welcomes US President Donald Trump's attitude that "takes into account its sensitivities," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, adding they understand each other as two leaders on the Syria issue.

"I believe my friend Trump and I will bring very different momentum" to US-Türkiye relations in days to come, Erdogan noted as he returned from a visit to Italy.

The Turkish president noted that he will meet with US President Trump face-to-face at the first opportunity, adding that their phone conversation was "quite cordial, productive, and friendly."

“The relations between the two countries are deep-rooted. There are many topics to discuss and steps to take. Therefore, our ministries are continuing their work for the meeting that will shape the course of Türkiye-US relations,” he added.

Türkiye supports Trump's vision for the Russia-Ukraine war, the president said, adding: "On Syria, we can see that both of us understand each other as leaders. Of course, we will continue to seek reasonable compromises in areas where we may disagree.

“We believe that dialogue and diplomacy can help us overcome issues perceived as risks by various circles," he added.

Cooperation with Italy

On bilateral ties with Italy, he highlighted that Ankara and Rome are exploring cooperation not only in the defence industry but also in high-tech sectors such as aviation and space.

Reciprocal technology transfers between the two countries will strengthen Türkiye's domestic defence industry and provide Italy with new perspectives and energy, Erdogan added.

The president said that during his meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, he expressed Ankara's expectation that Rome would support Türkiye’s EU membership bid with concrete contributions.

He added that he had underlined Türkiye’s critical importance for Europe’s economic and military security, “at a time when the European Security Architecture is being intensely debated.”

Türkiye and Italy had agreed to continue their work in close coordination on these matters, he added. The meetings also addressed regional and global issues, he said, adding that he expects Italy to provide "stronger support" for a return to a ceasefire in Gaza, recognition of the State of Palestine, and relief from the humanitarian catastrophe.

Türkiye’s cooperation with Africa

Italy has made a proposal to Türkiye regarding joint steps toward Africa, Erdogan said, stressing that there is no reason not to cooperate as Ankara can "easily take" such a step alongside Rome.

Türkiye’s approach to Africa is clear, he said, adding that Türkiye is pleased to expand its grounds for cooperation in the African continent with Western countries that share Türkiye’s “win-win approach” in Africa.

“In this regard, we are always open to bilateral and trilateral cooperation and partnerships,” he said.

Defence industry

Erdogan noted that Türkiye has made significant progress in the defence field over the years, with defence systems, including air, land, and naval munitions and equipment, being closely viewed with great interest around the world.

Pointing out Italy’s experience in the defence sector, he said mutual technology transfer would not only strengthen Türkiye’s domestic defence industry but would also provide Italy with a new perspective and energy.

“We are also making efforts to advance our relations with Greece on the basis of cooperation, good neighbourly relations, friendship, and alliance,” he added.

Russia-Ukraine war

Erdogan said that Ankara hopes to further develop and expand the ceasefire declared by Russia in the ongoing war with Ukraine, adding that this temporary ceasefire will open the door to a lasting peace.

Noting that Türkiye had stated from the start that the war between Russia and Ukraine could only end with a just and lasting peace, Erdogan said, "We have never lost hope in this regard. Even when the conflict became more intense, we brought the parties to the (negotiation) table and proposed peace talks. Such times are ripe for provocations and interventions.”

“Therefore, without allowing those who want to poison the process, both Russia and Ukraine should sincerely discuss peace, and this war must end now.”

"This war is not just important for the two countries but also for global security, as this war has caused losses for everyone. The biggest losses have been for Russia and Ukraine. A just peace, however, will have no losers. For the peace process to be successful in the long term, both sides must build mutual trust. As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to and support peace,” he asserted.