Israel plans to establish a new "security corridor"
Tel Aviv further fragments Gaza
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
April 3, 2025

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the Israeli military would seize control of the so-called “Morag Corridor” in Gaza, mirroring its control of the Philadelphi Corridor and further cutting off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of the Palestinian enclave.

  • “Morag Corridor” named after a former illegal Israeli settlement evacuated in 2005.

  • Located between Khan Younis and Rafah.

  • Severs Rafah from the rest of Gaza, over 60% of which is now a "no-go" zone due to Israeli evacuation orders.

