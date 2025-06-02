TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye ready to take any step to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan
Ankara has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kiev throughout the war and has repeatedly offered its mediation to facilitate dialogue and peace efforts.
Facilitated by Türkiye and chaired by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, talks aim at ending ongoing conflict. / Reuters
20 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara's priority was to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan made the remarks during the opening speech at a meeting that brought together delegations from Russia and Ukraine at the historic Ciragan Palace in Istanbul for the second round of peace talks, which began on Monday.

Türkiye is serving as the facilitator.

“Türkiye stands ready to take any step necessary to facilitate the process,” Fidan said.

This meeting marks the second round of negotiations hosted by Türkiye, following the May 16 session in Istanbul, where the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each and outlined their positions on a potential ceasefire.

The sides also committed to continuing dialogue to de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

Ankara has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kiev throughout the war and has repeatedly offered its mediation to facilitate dialogue and peace efforts.

