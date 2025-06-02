A trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine began on Monday at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

The talks will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and are expected to bring together senior officials from all three countries.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin is also slated to attend.

The Russian delegation attending the meeting includes President Vladimir Putin's advisor Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Minister of Defense Aleksandr Fomin and the head of the General Staff, Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Security Service deputy head Oleksandr Poklad, and Foreign Intelligence Service deputy head Oleh Luhovskyi.

“The Russian delegation previously received a version of the memorandum concerning a peaceful resolution from Ukraine,” Medinsky said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Russians have not shared their “memorandum” yet.

Türkiye brought Russia and Ukraine together at the same table in Antalya and Istanbul in the same year, and in May 2025, it managed to bring the Russian and Ukrainian delegations together at the same table again in Istanbul after 3 years.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held on May 16 at the Dolmabahce Office of the Presidency in Istanbul.

The two sides agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war each, to present detailed views on a possible ceasefire, and then to continue negotiations.

The two countries had announced that the prisoner swap agreed upon in Istanbul was completed on May 25.