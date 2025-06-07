Britain and India on Saturday discussed expanding their "counter-terrorism" collaboration following recent fighting between India and Pakistan, Britain's foreign minister told Reuters after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy is the highest-profile Western official to have visited both New Delhi and Islamabad since the South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire last month after their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

The latest tensions began in April, following the killing of 26 people in Indian-administered Kashmir. New Delhi blamed the killings on "terrorists" who it alleged were backed by Pakistan. Islamabad denied the allegation.

India then attacked what it called "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan, leading to escalation from both sides until a May 10 ceasefire.

"We want the situation to be maintained, but of course we recognise fragility, particularly in the backdrop of terrorism, terrorism designed to destabilise India," Lammy said in an interview at the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi.

"We are keen to continue to work with our Indian partners on counter-terrorism measures."

He said he discussed the next steps with both Modi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, but gave no specifics.

Last year, India and Britain discussed combating the financing of terrorism, cooperation between law enforcement and judicial bodies and information sharing.

Lammy said he also discussed boosting trade between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies. The countries concluded talks for a free trade deal early last month.

"I know that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is very much looking forward to coming to India very soon to sign the free trade agreement," Lammy said. "There is so much that our two nations can continue to do together."

India hails trade deal with Britain

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar said on Saturday a trade deal with Britain was "truly a milestone" that will boost bilateral ties as he welcomed Lammy to New Delhi.

India and Britain struck a long-delayed free trade agreement last month after negotiations were relaunched in February.

Britain has sought to bolster trade ties across the world since it left the European Union under Brexit, a need that became more pressing after the United States unleashed a global tariff blitz that risks causing weaker economic growth.

"The recent conclusion of the India-UK FTA... is truly a milestone which will not only propel our two-way trade and investment but will also have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said after meeting Lammy, who is on a two-day visit.

"It would also contribute to the strengthening of supply and value chains," he said.

The accord will slash tariffs on imports of UK goods into India, including whisky, cosmetics and medical devices.

In exchange, Britain will cut tariffs on imports of clothes, footwear and food products, including frozen prawns, from India.

Britain and India are the sixth- and fifth-largest global economies, respectively, with a trade relationship worth around 41 billion pounds ($54.8 billion) and investment supporting more than 600,000 jobs across both countries.

They hope the free-trade agreement will increase trade between them by about 25.5 billion pounds, as well as boost the British economy and wages.

Talks were relaunched in February after stalling under Britain's previous Conservative administrations.

Lammy said before his visit the deal with India was "just the start of our ambitions".