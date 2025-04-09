TÜRKİYE
Established in 1955 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe Prize is the highest distinction awarded to a European city for its actions in the European domain.
The 2025 Europe Prize has been awarded to the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has announced.

The prize is given each year to the city that has been the most active in promoting the European ideal.

In a statement on Tuesday, PACE said Gaziantep has 25 sister cities, including Germany's Duisburg, Slovenia's Celje, the Czech Republic's Ostrava and Portugal's Braga.

"It is a key economic hub, known for its industrial sector, particularly in textiles and manufacturing, and is the first city in Türkiye to implement an action plan against climate change," said the statement.

PACE said Gaziantep is also focused on sustainability, urban development, smart-city applications, environmental conservation and the well-being of its inhabitants.

Noting that the city has previously been awarded the European Label of Excellence in Governance, the statement said it is a member of 28 international networks including Eurocities, Energy Cities, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye.

Established in 1955 by PACE, the Europe Prize is the highest distinction awarded to a European city for its actions in the European domain.

The prize includes a trophy, a medal, a diploma and a grant to be used for a study visit to the European institutions for young people from the winning city.

