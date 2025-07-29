Türkiye has brought all 55 wildfires that broke out over the past 24 hours under control, the country’s agriculture and forestry minister has said, as crews continue cooling efforts on scorched terrain.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Ibrahim Yumakli said that the last remaining active fire was located in Harmancik, in the northwestern province of Bursa.

“Our efforts to completely control the fire are ongoing, with five aircraft, 30 helicopters, and 855 ground vehicles,” he said.

Yumakli explained that morning fog and smoke, combined with strong afternoon winds, had delayed aerial operations.

“It took longer to bring the situation under control,” he said.

“However, as soon as the weather began to improve, we stepped up our aerial response. We are already working tirelessly on the ground, day and night.”

He said progress in Bursa was encouraging and expressed hope of sharing good news later in the day.

The minister also warned that wildfire risks remain high and urged the public to stay vigilant and report even the smallest fire.

“The danger is not over. We will stay on alert until at least October,” he added.