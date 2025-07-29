TÜRKİYE
Picture‑perfect Cappadocia becomes latest Turkish region to join Michelin Guides
Michelin to unveil Cappadocia’s restaurant picks at a ceremony this December in Istanbul.
Picturesque Cappadocia latest Turkish region to join Michelin Guides / AA
July 29, 2025

Picturesque Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s premier tourist destinations, has now been added to the prestigious Michelin Guides, making it the country’s latest region to be recognised for its culinary excellence.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Turkish culture and tourism minister, lauded the announcement, describing it as “a proud moment” that underscores Türkiye’s growing prominence in global gastronomy.

“Cappadocia, which brings Central Anatolia’s ancient culinary heritage into the present day, has joined Istanbul, Izmir and Mugla in the Michelin Guide 2026 selection,” Ersoy said on social media. “This achievement once again highlights Türkiye’s progress in culinary tourism.”

According to a Culture and Tourism Ministry statement, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said the region left a lasting impression on inspectors due to its cultural and culinary diversity.

“Cappadocia’s culinary tradition is deeply connected to its landscape,” he said. “Chefs here make local ingredients and farming practices a central part of their craft. We want to give travellers one more reason to visit: to experience Cappadocia’s remarkable food culture.”

Cappadocia, a historic region in central Türkiye and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is famed for its fairy chimneys, rock-carved homes and churches, and sunrise hot-air balloon rides. It also boasts a rich culinary scene, featuring tandoor-cooked meats, clay pot stews, fermented flavours, and regional mezes.

The Michelin Guide’s inaugural selection of restaurants in Cappadocia will be revealed at a ceremony on Dec. 4 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus in Istanbul, alongside selections for Istanbul, Izmir, along the Turkish Aegean, and Mugla, a coastal region in southwestern Türkiye.

SOURCE:AA
