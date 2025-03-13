WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Why can the ICC arrest Duterte but not Netanyahu?
Despite issuing a warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024, he remains free, raising the question: Does justice at the ICC depend on law or politics?
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
March 13, 2025

Who gets arrested? Who walks free?

  • - The ICC prosecutes individuals from countries that signed the Rome Statute.

  • - Israel isn’t a signatory, but Palestine is — allowing the ICC to issue a warrant.

  • - The ICC has no police force and relies on member states to enforce arrests.

  • Justice or double standards?

  • - Western countries often block investigations against their allies.

  • - Germany, France, and the US refuse to arrest Netanyahu, despite legal obligations.

  • - Without enforcement, ICC warrants against powerful leaders remain symbolic.

Does the ICC actually deliver justice?

  • - Since 2002, the ICC has issued 60 arrest warrants — only 22 were carried out

  • - 40% of cases remain open because suspects are still at large.

SOURCE:TRT World
