Palestinian detainees from Gaza are being subjected to brutal torture and degrading treatment inside Israeli detention centres, according to a new report by prisoners’ rights groups.

The findings, based on testimonies collected between late July and mid-August, expose systematic abuse inside the underground Rakevet section of Ramla Prison and the Sde Teiman military camp, both long associated with severe mistreatment of Palestinian inmates.

The briefing, titled ‘Enduring Hell: Gaza Detainees Face Severe Israeli Torture and Terror Behind Bars’, was released by the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

It documents the conditions faced by detainees abducted from Gaza, describing them as among the worst in decades.

Detainees arrive weeping and terrorised

Lawyers visiting prisoners inside Ramla Prison’s underground Rakevet unit reported that detainees arrived for meetings visibly shaken, with some crying and unable to speak about their ordeal.

Prior to the visits, guards beat and threatened them, warning that they must tell their lawyers conditions were “excellent”.

Lawyers were also barred from providing information about the detainees’ families in Gaza or updates on the ongoing genocide.

Prisoners described a regime of beatings, forced isolation, and psychological torment. They are denied exposure to sunlight, allowed only 20 minutes outside every other day, handcuffed and forced to lower their heads.

Mattresses are distributed only at night, leaving them to sit on metal frames during the day.

Insults and humiliation are constant, with guards reportedly forcing detainees to curse their own families.

One detainee appeared to have been severely beaten, his wrists deeply marked by handcuffs, his face streaked with tears. He remained silent during the meeting, signalling with his eyes that he was too afraid to speak. Lawyers reported widespread psychological distress among all detainees visited.