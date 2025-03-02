WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Gaza Civil Defence reports Israeli military's artillery shelling, tank fire near Khan Younis
Israeli government approves bill allowing military to call up additional 400,000 reserve soldiers.
Gaza Civil Defence reports Israeli military's artillery shelling, tank fire near Khan Younis
Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter. / Photo: Reuters
March 2, 2025

Gaza's Civil Defence Agency reported Israeli artillery shelling and tank fire near the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday as the two sides disagreed on how to prolong a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

"Artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli tanks targeted the border areas of Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Younis city, in the southern Gaza Strip," the agency said in a statement.

The health officials in Gaza said at least four Palestinians have been killed in latest Israeli strikes.

Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.

Reserves called up

The Israeli government, meanwhile, approved a bill allowing the military to call up an additional 400,000 reserve soldiers.

Israeli Channel 14 said the decision came amid fears of renewed fighting in Gaza.

Under the new decision, the Israeli army will be able to mobilise up to 400,000 reserve soldiers by May 29, representing an increase of 80,000 soldiers compared to the previous order which approved a maximum mobilisation of 320,000 reserve soldiers, the broadcaster said.

"This decision comes amid ongoing challenges in recruiting human resources for reserve duty," the channel said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us