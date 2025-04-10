BIZTECH
China engages with Saudi Arabia and South Africa on US tariffs; Xi to embark on three-nation tour
China is reaching out to allies and has refused to seek talks with US, saying it would "fight to the end" in a tariff war, prompting Trump to further jack up the tax rate on Chinese imports to 145 percent.
Beijing says if US insists on tariff war or trade war, China will fight to the end. / Reuters
April 10, 2025

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao had discussions with his Saudi Arabian and South African counterparts to exchange views on responding to the United States' "reciprocal tariffs", the Chinese ministry has said.

The conversations took place over separate video calls on Thursday in which China discussed strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Wang also spoke to Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi about enhancing cooperation with countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council, while G20 and BRICS' roles were brought up in his conversation with South Africa's Parks Tau

The Chinese commerce ministry's statements did not elaborate on the discussions.

TRT Global - Trump declares triumph over Europe but acknowledges 'cost' in US-China trade war

Trump says he would "love" to strike deal with China as world's top two economies engage in an intensifying trade war that has global markets on edge.

China reaches out to others as Trump layers on tariffs

China has been reaching out to other nations as the US layers on more tariffs in what appears to be an attempt to form a united front to compel Washington to retreat.

Days into the effort, it’s meeting only partial success with many countries unwilling to ally with the main target of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Facing the cratering of global markets, Trump on Wednesday backed off his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, saying countries were lining up to negotiate more favourable conditions.

China has refused to seek talks, saying it would "fight to the end" in a tariff war, prompting Trump to further jack up the tax rate on Chinese imports to 145 percent.

It was initially announced on Wednesday as 125 percent, but that did not include a 20 percent tariff on China tied to its role in fentanyl production.

China has retaliated with tariffs on US goods of 84 percent, which took effect on Thursday.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry meanwhile said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia next week.

Xi's tour of Southeast Asia will last from Monday until Friday, a ministry spokesperson said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
