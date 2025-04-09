WORLD
US pulls out of UN shipping talks over carbon emissions proposals
The US has walked away from discussions on shipping decarbonisation, signaling its opposition to carbon emissions fees and possible retaliatory measures.
US warns of reciprocal measures if GHG emissions measures are imposed. / Reuters
April 9, 2025

The United States has withdrawn from talks in London looking at advancing decarbonisation in the shipping sector and Washington will consider "reciprocal measures" to offset any fees charged to US ships, a diplomatic note has said.

Delegates are at the UN shipping agency's headquarters this week for negotiations over decarbonisation measures aimed at enabling the global shipping industry to reach net zero by "around 2050".

An initial proposal by a bloc of countries including the Eur opean Union, that was submitted to the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), had sought to reach agreement for the world’s first carbon levy for shipping on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"The US rejects any and all efforts to impose economic measures against its ships based on GHG emissions or fuel choice," according to a diplomatic demarche sent to ambassadors by the United States.

"For these reasons, the US is not engaging in negotiations at the IMO 3rd Marine Environment Protection Committee from 7-11 April and urges your government to reconsider its support for the GHG emissions measures under consideration."

It was not clear how many of the IMO's 176-member countries received the note.

"Should such a blatantly unfair measure go forward, our government will consider reciprocal measures so as to offset any fees charged to US ships and compensate the American people for any other economic harm from any adopted GHG emissions measures," the note from Washington said.

Washington also opposed "any proposed measure that would fund any unrelated environmental or other projects outside the shipping sector", the note added.

US officials in Washington did not immediately comment when contacted late on Tuesday.

The IMO had not yet received any communication, an IMO spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Shipping, which transports around 90 percent of world trade and accounts for nearly 3 percent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions, has faced calls from environmentalists and investors to deliver more concrete action, including a carbon levy.

SOURCE:Reuters
