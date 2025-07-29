Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that “there is no starvation” in Gaza, calling the statement “beyond comprehension.”

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Tuesday in response to a question from a Labor backbencher about recognising Palestinian statehood, Albanese expressed disbelief at the Israeli leader’s remarks, which contradict mounting evidence of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

"Those claims that there's no starvation in Gaza are beyond comprehension," Albanese said, according to ABC News.

While reaffirming that Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state remains conditional on “democratic reforms,” Albanese acknowledged that obstacles to recognition are “insurmountable” under current conditions.

The prime minister has sharpened his criticism of Israel in recent weeks. He previously accused Tel Aviv of “clearly” breaching international law by obstructing humanitarian aid and said the war in Gaza had “stolen far too many innocent lives.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected Albanese’s comments, calling them “a lie” and insisting it is “not withholding any aid.”

Call for action against Israel’s brutality

At home, the Albanese government has faced backlash over its Gaza policy and the silencing of pro-Palestine voices. The opposition Greens party renewed its call for sweeping sanctions on Israel.

“It is good that after two years of denial, the Albanese government is now acknowledging the horror occurring in front of our eyes,” said Greens Senator David Shoebridge. “The Prime Minister must now impose sanctions, follow the words with action and end the two-way arms trade.”

The criticism comes amid growing international alarm. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global famine monitor, warned Tuesday that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is now unfolding in Gaza as Israel continues to block vital aid.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The US President Donald Trump also weighed in this week, contradicting Netanyahu and stating there is “real starvation” in Gaza.