Bangladesh is seeking technical support from Türkiye in forest restoration and sustainable tourism development, aiming to benefit from Ankara’s experience in nature-based tourism and ecological preservation.

Environment adviser to the transitional government, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, conveyed the interest during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen at her office in Dhaka on Tuesday, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Hasan highlighted the urgent need for expert collaboration in restoring forest areas affected by human-wildlife conflict. She emphasized the importance of using appropriate tree species and adopting tourism models that protect natural habitats.

Referring to a recent incident involving the death of several elephants due to habitat loss and food scarcity, she said targeted restoration efforts were critical to avoid further ecological damage.

Hasan also outlined plans for eco-tourism destinations and revealed a master plan for the Sylhet region in eastern Bangladesh, aiming to promote sustainable tourism with minimal environmental disruption.

Ambassador Sen welcomed the proposal and said the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was ready to support medium-scale joint projects. He pledged to link the adviser’s office with relevant departments in Türkiye to explore concrete project opportunities and foster bilateral cooperation.