Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced that Moscow has formally proposed holding the second round of direct negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul.

The proposal, reported by state-run news agency TASS on Wednesday, follows the initial talks convened on May 16 in the same city.

“With the support of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, it was possible to create conditions for the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations,” Lavrov said in a written statement.

He highlighted that the first round produced a landmark prisoner exchange—1,000 detainees released by each side—and an agreement to draft position papers aimed at a sustainable settlement.

Türkiye’s role as host and facilitator

Lavrov expressed his gratitude to Türkiye for providing the venue and logistical backing.

“As Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed during his visit to Moscow yesterday, I would like once again to thank our Turkish partners for providing a hospitable Turkish platform,” he said.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest efforts Wednesday in a phone call to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine war with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Memorandum to guide peace talks

According to Lavrov, the Russian delegation—led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky—has already drafted a comprehensive memorandum outlining Moscow’s proposals to “reliably overcome the root causes of the crisis.”

“Our delegation is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary explanations during the second round in Istanbul next Monday, June 2,” he stated.

Lavrov called on all parties “who are sincerely, and not just in words, interested in the success of the peace process” to endorse the proposed meeting. As of Wednesday, Kyiv had not yet responded to Russia’s invitation.