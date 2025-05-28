Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into the holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of Hajj, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale following a brief lull during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi officials say more than one million foreign pilgrims have already arrived in the country as of Sunday, May 25, with more expected to join them — along with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims living in Saudi Arabia — as the total number of Hajj pilgrims this year is anticipated to reach pre-pandemic figures of around two million.

Hajj takes place from the 8th to the 13th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar and is scheduled between June 4 and June 9 this year.

As one of the five pillars of Islam, all able-bodied Muslims with sufficient means are required to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lives.

Those partaking in Hajj view the pilgrimage as an opportunity to strengthen their faith, wipe out old sins and start afresh.

Here’s a look at how many pilgrims have undertaken the Hajj over the years.