WAR ON GAZA
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village and burn homes
Tensions in the occupied West Bank rise as the Health Ministry reports 935 Palestinians killed and 7,000 wounded since October 7.
Palestinians inspect the damage at the scene, after what they said was an attack by Israeli settlers on their village of Um Safa. / Reuters
March 14, 2025

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank early Friday, setting fire to six homes and a vehicle.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma Village Council, told Anadolu Agency that dozens of settlers stormed Khirbet al-Marajim, a village near the town of Duma in Nablus Governorate, and set six houses and a vehicle ablaze.

Dawabsheh explained that the attack resulted in extensive material losses, as the illegal settlers completely burned down the homes.

He also noted that clashes erupted between the villagers and the illegal settlers, but no injuries were reported.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 935 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

