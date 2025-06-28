POLITICS
June 28, 2025

Hundreds of protesters in the Thai capital call for the prime minister’s resignation amid mounting political unrest over a leaked phone call, according to local media reports.

Protesters from the capital, Bangkok and several other provinces gathered around the Victory Monument area, chanting slogans and demanding Premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra resign over the leaked call, Thai PBS reported.

Paetongtarn said she is ready to talk with the protest leaders, if they want to, and that she hoped the protest would be peaceful.

She came under fire when Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen leaked a phone call during which Paetongtarn is heard criticising the Thai army's 2nd Army Region commander, who has been openly critical of Cambodia over the disputed border area, amid rising border tension.

Opposition parties and protesters have since called for her resignation and the dissolution of parliament. Opposition leader Natthapong Ruengpanyawut has demanded snap elections, citing a breach of public trust.

But last week, the ruling Pheu Thai Party rejected the calls, saying Paetongtarn will neither resign nor dissolve parliament.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been simmering since May 28, when troops exchanged fire along the frontier, leaving one Cambodian soldier dead.

