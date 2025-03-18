US Attorney General Pam Bondi has condemned recent violent attacks on Tesla property, adding the Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

In an interview with Fox News, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed shock over the attacks targeting his Tesla vehicles across the country, blaming the Democrats for it.

"They're (Democrats) burning down cars, they're firebombing dealerships, they're firing bullets into dealerships, they're just, you know, smashing up Teslas," he said.

Last week, Bondi issued a warning to Tesla vandals, saying, "If you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you."

Attacks against Tesla vehicles

Activists have lately staged so-called Tesla Takedown protests to voice displeasure over Musk's role in sweeping cuts to the federal workforce and cancellation of contracts related to humanitarian programmes since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

On Tuesday, an attack on a Tesla sales centre in Las Vegas left multiple vehicles damaged, including two engulfed in flames.

Authorities believe the suspect, dressed in black, used Molotov cocktails and a firearm to carry out the assault at around 2:45 am local time (0945 GMT).

At least five Tesla vehicles were damaged in "at least three rounds" of firings, and the word "resist" was spray-painted on the business's front doors, said Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) in a news conference.

He said, as a precaution, they have increased police presence at Tesla locations.

Musk condemned the attack on X, calling it "insane and deeply wrong." He emphasised that Tesla, as an electric vehicle manufacturer, "has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks."

Trump vowed to label such violence as domestic terrorism and threatened perpetrators of consequences.