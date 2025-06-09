WORLD
2 min read
IAEA warns Israeli strike could push Iran to seek nuclear weapons
IAEA's chief, Rafael Grossi, says Iran's nuclear programme runs deep and wide and would need an overwhelming force to disrupt them.
IAEA warns Israeli strike could push Iran to seek nuclear weapons
Grossi doubted that Israel would strike Tehran's nuclear facilities / Reuters
13 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has said Iranians warned him that an Israeli strike on the country's nuclear facilities could cause Iran to be more determined about developing a nuclear weapon, according to an interview.

"A strike could potentially have an amalgamating effect, solidifying Iran's determination – I will say it plainly – to pursue a nuclear weapon or withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Grossi said in the interview, published on the Jerusalem Post website and broadcast on i24 TV on Monday.

Grossi, however, doubted that Israel would strike Tehran's nuclear facilities, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Iranian nuclear programme "runs wide and deep," Grossi told the Jerusalem Post. "Disrupting them would require overwhelming and devastating force."

RelatedTRT Global - Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites

Counter deal

Tehran and Washington have recently engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear talks.

Iran is set to hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the United States via Oman, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, in response to a US offer that Tehran deems "unacceptable".

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take actions that could disrupt nuclear talks with Iran.

"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "That could change at any moment."

"We're trying to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death," Trump told reporters after what he described as a positive call with Netanyahu.

"But it might not work out that way. We'll soon find out," Trump said.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to speak over the phone on Monday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
Musk's father says Elon made a mistake 'under stress' and that Trump will prevail
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
Ukraine's drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says
Putin approves new naval strategy to restore Russia’s sea power
Ancient 1,500-year-old tomb complex discovered beneath rubble in Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Los Angeles protests intensify after Trump deploys National Guard troops over immigration raids
Poland scrambles jets as Russia strikes Ukraine
Explosion reported at US air base in Japan
At least 15 dead as bus carrying students crashes in northern Malaysia
Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid ship, towing it to Israel
Troops deployed to LA to ensure 'law and order': Trump
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us