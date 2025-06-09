WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites
Iran warns it could launch immediate counterstrikes using intelligence on Israeli nuclear facilities if attacked, amid rising tensions over its nuclear programme.
Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites
FILE PHOTO: Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites / Reuters
14 hours ago

Iran's top security body has said that, using intelligence it had obtained about Israeli nuclear facilities, Iranian forces could launch counterattacks should Israel strike the country.

Israel has repeatedly threatened that it could attack Iranian nuclear sites, vowing to stop its arch foe from acquiring an atomic bomb, which Tehran has consistently denied it is seeking.

The Israeli warnings have escalated since Tehran and Washington began nuclear talks in April.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman

An intelligence trove that Iran claimed it had obtained "would enable the fighters of Islam to immediately strike (Israel's) hidden nuclear facilities in response to any possible attack by the Zionist regime on Iran's nuclear facilities", the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

It also said Iran would respond in a "precisely proportional" manner to any Israeli attack on its military or economic infrastructure.

On Saturday, state media reported that Tehran had obtained a trove of "strategic and sensitive" Israeli intelligence in a covert operation, including files related to Israel's undeclared nuclear facilities and defence plans.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran obtained 'sensitive' Israeli intelligence: State TV

Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib later said that the seized documents included information related to Western countries, including the United States, and "will be published soon".

On Monday, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, said the intelligence would make "the impact of Iranian missiles more precise" in case of a confrontation.

The two sides exchanged rare direct attacks for the first time last year against the backdrop of the Gaza war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
Musk's father says Elon made a mistake 'under stress' and that Trump will prevail
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
Ukraine's drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says
Putin approves new naval strategy to restore Russia’s sea power
Ancient 1,500-year-old tomb complex discovered beneath rubble in Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Los Angeles protests intensify after Trump deploys National Guard troops over immigration raids
Poland scrambles jets as Russia strikes Ukraine
Explosion reported at US air base in Japan
At least 15 dead as bus carrying students crashes in northern Malaysia
Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid ship, towing it to Israel
Troops deployed to LA to ensure 'law and order': Trump
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us