TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Israel acting as 'strategic destabiliser' in region — Turkish deputy foreign minister
"Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan will come together to establish an operational centre and work toward resolving the security issues in the region," says Nuh Yilmaz.
Israel acting as 'strategic destabiliser' in region — Turkish deputy foreign minister
Turkish deputy foreign minister has stressed that Israel is acting as a "strategic destabiliser" in the region and is benefiting from the situation. / AA
April 12, 2025

Turkish deputy foreign minister has stressed that Israel is acting as a "strategic destabiliser" in the region and is benefiting from the situation.

"Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan will come together to establish an operational centre and will work toward resolving the security issues in the region," Nuh Yilmaz said during the "Syria: A Country Reconciling and Rebuilding" panel as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

The UN special envoy for Syria also stressed the need to immediately halt Israel’s destabilising attacks on Syrian territory to make progress in the country.

“Israel needs to stop what it’s currently doing; it’s playing with fire. This further destabilises an already fragile situation,” said Geir Pedersen.

He said Syria needs the support of the international community to achieve success.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, argued that the US and the CIA are responsible for the situation in Syria and wider regional conflicts.

He claimed that peace would not be possible unless real diplomacy is conducted and “CIA operations are brought to an end.”

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said 3 million people in Syria are suffering food insecurity, but the agency is only able to provide assistance to 1.5 million.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us