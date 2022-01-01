WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel tortured, abused Gaza hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya: lawyer
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya was detained by Israeli forces in December after raiding Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Israel tortured, abused Gaza hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya: lawyer
Ghaid Qassem, a Palestinian lawyer, managed to visit Abu Safiya last Thursday, according to a statement from the Gaza Prisoners’ Media Office. / Reuters
January 1, 2022

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, was subjected to torture and brutal abuse in Israeli prisons, a Palestinian lawyer has said.

In late December, Israeli forces arrested Abu Safiya at gunpoint after raiding the hospital amid destruction that left the facility inoperable.

Ghaid Qassem, a Palestinian lawyer, managed to visit Abu Safiya last Thursday, according to a statement from the Gaza Prisoners’ Media Office.

The Gaza doctor has been held for over 70 days in Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, she said.

"From the first moment of his arrest, Abu Safiya was transferred to the notorious Sde Teiman detention centre (in the Nevef desert in southern Israel), where he was held in solitary confinement for 14 days,” the lawyer said, quoting the Palestinian doctor.

Regarding his interrogation, Qassem said that "the longest session lasted for 13 consecutive days, with each session ranging from 8 to 10 hours."

She emphasised that throughout his detention, Abu Safiya was "subjected to continuous and extremely brutal mistreatment, torture, and abuse."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us