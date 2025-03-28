TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye offers condolences to South Korea over deadly wildfires
As many as 37,829 residents have been displaced, including 30,000 in the Uiseong and Andong areas about 190 kilometres southeast of Seoul.
Türkiye offers condolences to South Korea over deadly wildfires
튀르키예는 한국 전역에서 발생한 산불로 인한 인명 피해에 대해 애도를 표했습니다. / AA
March 28, 2025

Türkiye has extended its condolences over the loss of lives due to wildfires across South Korea.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, injuries and destruction caused by the wildfires that have been ongoing in the Republic of Korea since last week," said the country's foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The number of people killed in wildfires sweeping across parts of South Korea has risen to 28, authorities said Thursday.

TRT Global - South Korea wildfires become 'largest on record' as death toll rises to 26

Official says the wildfires damaged 35,810 hectares of the forest, exceeding the largest recorded fires in 2000.

🔗

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang provinces have caused 60 casualties: 28 deaths and 32 injuries, according to Yonhap News Agency.

As many as 37,829 residents have been displaced, including 30,000 in the Uiseong and Andong areas about 190 kilometres (118 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Wildfires have devastated the region, burning over 38,000 hectares of woodland, according to government data.

Some 20,485 people have returned home after evacuation, while the remaining 16,700 are still staying in shelters.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us