Türkiye has extended its condolences over the loss of lives due to wildfires across South Korea.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, injuries and destruction caused by the wildfires that have been ongoing in the Republic of Korea since last week," said the country's foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The number of people killed in wildfires sweeping across parts of South Korea has risen to 28, authorities said Thursday.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang provinces have caused 60 casualties: 28 deaths and 32 injuries, according to Yonhap News Agency.

As many as 37,829 residents have been displaced, including 30,000 in the Uiseong and Andong areas about 190 kilometres (118 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Wildfires have devastated the region, burning over 38,000 hectares of woodland, according to government data.

Some 20,485 people have returned home after evacuation, while the remaining 16,700 are still staying in shelters.