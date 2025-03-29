ISLAMOPHOBIA
Türkiye working to secure release of citizen detained in US
Ankara's Embassy in Washington and relevant Consulates General are providing all kinds of consular services and legal support for Rumeysa Ozturk, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Rally for Rumeysa Ozturk / Reuters
March 29, 2025

Türkiye is working to secure the release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish citizen detained in the United States.

“We are continuing our efforts for the release of our citizen Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained in the US; Our Embassy in Washington and the relevant Consulates General are providing all kinds of consular services and legal support,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Saturday.

Ozturk, 30, a Turkish PhD student and Fulbright scholar, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) late Tuesday near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, while heading to an iftar dinner.

On Friday, Türkiye’s Consul General in Houston visited Ozturk at the detention center in Louisiana, where she is being held, according to Keceli.

He added that Ozturk’s requests were conveyed to local authorities and her lawyer. The consul general is set to visit her again on Saturday.

On Friday, a Massachusetts federal judge blocked Ozturk’s deportation until further notice, pending a ruling on her habeas corpus petition against unlawful detention.

Detained for criticising Israel

Ozturk’s lawyer and family say she was arrested following a campaign by Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists pro-Palestine students and activists, stemming from an article she wrote in 2024 criticising Israel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the revocation of Ozturk’s visa on Thursday, and defended her arrest.

"We revoked her visa," Rubio said at a news conference in Guyana, referring to Ozturk's F1 student visa. "We give you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses."

Rubio, however, did not provide evidence linking Ozturk to violence.

SOURCE:AA
