The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologised for its earlier statement on the arrest of Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land”.

Ballal was assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Monday before being detained by Israeli forces. He was released on Tuesday.

The Academy initially issued a statement Wednesday condemning “harming or suppressing artists for their work or their viewpoints,” but failed to name Ballal, his film, or Israel.

The vague language sparked criticism from the public and more than 600 Academy members, including actors Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix and Penelope Cruz. They signed an open letter, stating: “We stand in condemnation of the brutal assault and unlawful detention of Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal by settlers and Israeli forces in the West Bank.”

Following the backlash, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang issued a new statement on Friday apologizing “to all artists who felt unsupported” by Wednesday’s release and explicitly mentioned Ballal.

“Academy condemns violence of this kind anywhere in the world. We abhor the suppression of free speech under any circumstances,” it said.

The follow-up statement did not directly name Israel as responsible for Ballal’s detention.

“No Other Land” won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature earlier this month. The film documents the ongoing demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank.