A total of 127 Turkish industrial companies will take part in Hannover Messe, one of the world’s leading industrial trade fairs, set to take place next Monday through Friday in Hannover, Germany.

The fair, traditionally held in early spring in the capital of Lower Saxony, this year will focus on “Shaping the Future with Technology” and “Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Transformation” as its key themes.

Now in its 78th edition, Hannover Messe is expected to host more than 4,000 companies from over 150 countries, including 1,200 from Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is set to leave office soon, will open the fair for the final time in his current term.

Türkiye to have strong presence at fair

Türkiye will be represented by 127 companies, including 61 under the national participation program. Turkish industrialists will showcase their latest innovations and products to visitors from Germany, one of Türkiye’s key export markets, as well as other countries.



Startups from Teknopark Istanbul will also be featured in the fair.

Hannover Messe, launched in 1947 after World War II, has hosted Türkiye under a national participation program since 1992.

This year’s partner country will be Canada, which has been feeling trade tensions with the US. Türkiye previously served as the fair’s partner country in 2007.

Last year, the event attracted nearly 130,000 visitors from 150 countries, and this year’s attendance is expected to be even higher.

Opportunity to showcase Türkiye’s industrial potential

Sekib Avdagic, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, said Hannover Messe not only boosts the confidence of Turkish businesses but also provides them an opportunity to demonstrate their innovation and high potential to the world.

"The fair reminds us all again that Turkish industrialists should keep their ability to be pioneers in innovation alive," Avdagic said.

Describing Hannover Messe as a platform where global economic leaders converge, he added: "The 78 years of experience of Hannover Messe serves as an inspiration for Istanbul.



I believe that whether as participants or visitors, attending this year’s fair will be extremely beneficial, eye-opening, and conducive to fostering collaborations."