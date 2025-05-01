WORLD
3 min read
Deadly drone attack in Kherson, Moscow blames Kiev
Vladimir Saldo blames Kiev for attack on market in Oleshky; Russian Foreign Ministry calls it ‘terrorist’ act to sabotage diplomatic efforts.
Ukrainian drone strike on a market area in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Kherson region killed at least seven people / AP
May 1, 2025

A Ukrainian drone strike on a market area in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Kherson region killed at least seven people and wounded over 20 others, the Moscow-installed governor said.

Vladimir Saldo, the region's Russian-backed governor, stated on Telegram on Thursday that the attack targeted the city of Oleshky around 0630 GMT.

He accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out the strike in a crowded market district.

Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, near the city of Kherson, which remains under Ukrainian control on the other side of the river.

"According to preliminary information, at least seven people were killed and more than 20 were injured," Saldo said, later claiming that a second wave of attacks was carried out on the city but providing no details about the casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the incident a “terrorist” act and accused Ukraine of escalating the war while sabotaging diplomatic efforts.

The ministry also claimed that responsibility for the attack lies not only with Kiev but also with its Western backers.

“The strike is on the conscience of Kiev’s Western partners,” it said, adding that Russia would “never allow” Ukraine to restore its 1991 borders.

“We call on the entire sensible part of the international community and relevant multilateral organisations to resolutely condemn the attack," the statement said.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the accusations, and independent confirmation of the incident remains difficult due to the ongoing war, now in its fourth year.

Rubio meets French FM to discuss Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the State Department to “advance the path to peace in Ukraine,” the State Department said in a statement.

Rubio commended "France’s leadership in rallying European and Ukrainian support for a sustainable deal, but made clear that words are not enough," said spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday.

"Europe must step up with real resources and political will to bring this war to an end." “The secretary made clear that President Trump is focused on halting the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine and affirmed a US commitment to working closely with France and other European partners to secure a lasting peace,” said Bruce.

The two also discussed diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza, as well as "their shared commitment to preventing Iran from developing or obtaining a nuclear weapon", she said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
