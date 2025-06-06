WORLD
3 min read
Russia sees bleak prospects for expiring nuclear arms pact given 'ruined' ties with US
Ryabkov's comments came in the same week that Ukraine stunned Moscow by launching drone strikes on air bases deep inside Russia that house the heavy bomber planes that form part of its nuclear deterrent.
Russia sees bleak prospects for expiring nuclear arms pact given 'ruined' ties with US
Ryabkov described Russia-U.S. ties as "simply in ruins". / AA
June 6, 2025

Russia sees little chance of saving its last nuclear accord with the United States, due to expire in eight months, given the "ruined" state of relations with Washington, its top arms control official said in an interview published on Friday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also told TASS news agency that President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defence project was a "deeply destabilising" factor creating formidable new obstacles to arms control.

His comments were among Moscow's bleakest yet about the prospects for the New START agreement, the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, which caps the number of strategic warheads that each side can deploy.

President Vladimir Putin in 2023 suspended Russian participation in New START, blaming U.S. support for Ukraine, although he said that Russia would remain within the treaty's limits on warheads, missiles and heavy bomber planes.

But if the treaty is not extended or replaced after it expires on February 5 next year, security experts fear it could fuel a new arms race at a time of acute international tension over the conflict in Ukraine, which both Putin and Trump have said could lead to World War Three.

The Federation of American Scientists, an authoritative source on arms control, says that if Russia decided to abandon the treaty limits, it could theoretically increase its deployed nuclear arsenal by up to 60% by uploading hundreds of additional warheads.

Ryabkov described Russia-US ties as "simply in ruins".

"There are no grounds for a full-scale resumption of New START in the current circumstances. And given that the treaty ends its life cycle in about eight months, talking about the realism of such a scenario is increasingly losing its meaning," Ryabkov told TASS.

"Of course, deeply destabilising programmes like the Golden Dome - and the US is implementing a number of them - create additional, hard-to-overcome obstacles to the constructive consideration of any potential initiatives in the field of nuclear missile arms control, when and if it comes to that."

Trump said last month he had selected a design for the $175-billion Golden Dome project, which aims to block threats from China and Russia by creating a network of satellites, perhaps numbering in the hundreds, to detect, track and potentially intercept incoming missiles.

Analysts say the initiative could sharply escalate the militarisation of space, prompting other countries to place similar systems there or to develop more advanced weapons to evade the missile shield.

Russia has said it will retaliate as and when its military sees fit.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Bangladesh ready to hold elections in April next year: Yunus
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
Netherlands to hold snap election in October: minister
Prolonged Gaza war takes toll on Israeli military hardware: report
Tesla shares bounce back as Trump-Musk public feud shows signs of cooling
Modi flags off rail link featuring world’s highest arch bridge in India-administered Kashmir
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish President Erdogan greets the nation on Eid al Adha
Russia sees bleak prospects for expiring nuclear arms pact given 'ruined' ties with US
Muslim pilgrims 'stone the devil' as hajj nears end in Saudi Arabia
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair
In pictures: Muslim pilgrims depart to Muzdalifah, perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack
Mahmoud Khalil says detention caused 'irreparable harm' to career, family as he pleads for release
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us