Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Paris on Wednesday to discuss European security, regional developments as well as bilateral ties with his counterpart, Foreign Ministry sources has said.

In talks with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Fidan is expected to convey the critical role Türkiye plays in Europe’s security and the vitality of increasing coordination in building the continent’s new security architecture.

He will further highlight the need to develop cooperation in the defence industry and the lifting of export limitations.

Türkiye, with NATO's second-largest army and a Black Sea coastline, is looking to play a key role in Europe's security after Washington's pivot away from the region. After rounds of crisis talks on Ukraine and security following Washington's change of policy, Ankara has been quick to warn that European defences cannot be ensured without its involvement.

"It is inconceivable to establish European security without Türkiye," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last month.

In recent years, Türkiye has considerably developed its defence industries, with exports growing by 29 percent to reach $7.1 billion (TL 269.88 billion) in 2024, placing it 11th in global defence exports.

Driving its success are the Bayraktar TB2 drones, which have been sold to more than 25 nations, among them Poland and Romania, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Military Balance survey.

According to the sources, Fidan will reiterate that Türkiye is ready to contribute to a permanent and fair peace between Ukraine and Russia and that all allies must work closely in this process.

Besides focusing on cooperation against terrorism, Fidan is also expected to state the importance of handling Türkiye-EU relations with a strategic perspective instead of abusing it for the internal agendas of some EU countries.

In this context, Fidan will express Ankara’s expectations from France regarding the removal of artificial obstacles in front of Türkiye-EU relations and the EU taking clear and meaningful steps toward this end.

Furthermore, developments in Syria, especially on ending the YPG/PKK presence in the country and fighting Daesh, as well as in Gaza with a focus on the continuing humanitarian crimes of Israel against the Palestinians, will be discussed between the two top diplomats.

Positive agenda

Although Ankara has repeatedly traded barbs with Paris over its policies on Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues in the past years, relations remained somewhat stable. Currently, bilateral ties continue with a positive agenda and the understanding of maintaining regular high-level dialogue.

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and France is following a balanced course.

The trade volume was approximately $21 billion in 2023 and $22.5 billion in 2024. In 2024, Türkiye ranked 11th in France's exports and 12th in its imports; France ranked sixth in our country's exports and seventh in its imports.

Within this context, Fidan will underline the importance of prioritising a positive agenda in bilateral ties as well as close dialogue. He will also add that Türkiye supports increasing the bilateral trade volume and mutual investments while emphasizing the need to focus on cooperation in energy, transportation, technology, culture and education.

On the other hand, approximately 800,000 citizens living in France serve as an important bridge between the two countries and make significant contributions to France's economic and social life.

Fidan will touch upon the need for a more decisive stance against racist and extremist waves against Turkish citizens living in France.