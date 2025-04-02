WORLD
PKK/YPG terror group to withdraw from Syria's Aleppo under deal with government
The deal says the terror group will pull out of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods and will be unified under one structure and placed under the Interior Ministry.
The deal includes provisions for removing barricades in the neighbourhood and forming committees to establish security checkpoints. / AA
April 2, 2025

The PKK/YPG terror group will withdraw from two neighbourhoods in Aleppo under an agreement with the Syrian government, a Syrian official told Anadolu Agency.

The deal with the government and the PKK/YPG-led SDF, a terror group active in Syria, stipulates that PKK/YPG elements will pull out of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods. 

The group's so-called "internal security forces" in those areas will be unified under a single structure and placed under the Interior Ministry, according to Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdul Ghani, who attended talks with the terror group on behalf of the government.

"All military forces will withdraw to northeastern Syria," said Abdul Ghani. "Specific arrangements will be made by central committees and the Defense Ministry regarding the SDF's military status. There will be no military presence in these two neighbourhoods. Necessary mechanisms will be established, and the areas will be demilitarised."

He pointed out that steps would soon be taken to release detainees.

"Currently, statistics are being compiled. Everyone arrested after the (December 8, 2024) liberation will be released," he said. "This agreement is specific to Aleppo province, but new deals will be made through the central committee to empty all prisons."

Regarding the status of the group's so-called security forces in the two neighbourhoods, Abdul Ghani said they would be integrated into the Interior Ministry to help manage the situation in the neighbourhoods.

He noted the deal includes provisions for removing barricades in the neighbourhood and forming committees to establish security checkpoints.

