Palestinian paramedics killed by Israeli army forces in Rafah in southern Gaza had their hands tied with gunshot wounds on their heads, the Civil Defence Agency said.

"They were found buried 200 metres from the site of the destroyed Civil Defence and Red Crescent vehicles, and they were wearing their standard orange uniforms typical of relief work," spokesperson Mahmud Basal told a press conference in Gaza City on Wednesday.

"Some crew members were found buried with their hands and feet tied, and bullet wounds were visible on their heads and chests, showing that they were executed at close range," he said.

The spokesperson said that one of the bodies was found decapitated.

On Sunday, the Red Crescent Society said that it had recovered the bodies of eight medics, five civil defence workers and a UN staff member from Rafah after Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli army claimed that the vehicles were advancing "suspiciously" from its forces "without headlights, or emergency signals, (and) their movement was not coordinated in advance."

The army claimed that nine members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups were killed in the March 23 incident.

However, images of the vehicles that were removed later by UN teams showed clearly that they were holding signs of ambulances, fire trucks along with a vehicle carrying the UN sign.

The civil defence official called for an international investigation into the Israeli army's killing of the Palestinian medics.

The deaths of the Palestinian medics triggered a massive wave of condemnations from international rights and UN groups, who demanded answers for the killings.

Global outrage

Germany on Wednesday urged a "comprehensive investigation" into the Israeli massacre of Palestinian medics in Gaza. "We find these incidents very disturbing," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told journalists in Berlin.

Spain, too, condemned the killing of 15 humanitarian workers, calling for a full investigation into the killings and demanded justice, accountability and reparations for the victims and their families.

"International humanitarian law must be respected in all contexts," the statement said on Wednesday.

The UN on Tuesday called the killing by Israel of Palestinian medics and first responders who were on a rescue mission in southern Gaza as "unacceptable".

"We've had 283 of our colleagues, UNRWA colleagues, killed in Gaza since October 7," 2023, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, adding that at least 408 humanitarians, aid workers have been killed since the ceasefire broke down.

"All of that is unacceptable. Any targeting of humanitarian workers, of ambulance drivers who are doing their job is unacceptable," he said.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) denounced the killing by Israel of Palestinian medics and first responders.

"The deadly attack against eight Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance workers in Gaza while on duty is deplorable," Tedros Ghebreyesus wrote late Monday on X. "We mourn the deaths of these colleagues, and we urge for an immediate end to attacks on health and humanitarian workers."

The Red Cross federation also voiced outrage, asking: "When will this stop?"

"The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is outraged at the deaths of eight medics from PRCS, killed on duty in Gaza," the world's largest humanitarian network said in a statement on Sunday.