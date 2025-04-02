Myanmar's ruling military declared a temporary ceasefire in the country's civil war Wednesday to facilitate relief efforts following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people.

The announcement by the military's high command was reported late Wednesday on state television MRTV, which said the truce would run until April 22 and was aimed at showing compassion for people affected by Friday's quake.

The announcement followed unilateral temporary ceasefires announced by armed resistance groups opposed to military rule.

Those groups must refrain from attacking the state or regrouping, or else the military will take "necessary" measures, the army's statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, rescuers pulled two men alive from the ruins of a hotel in Myanmar's capital and a third from a guesthouse in another city, five days after the quake.



But most teams were finding only bodies.

TRT Global - Myanmar junta rejects ceasefire with rebels amid devastating earthquake General Min Aung Hlaing has said that military operations will continue in Myanmar, rejecting a two-week truce offer from rebel groups, as the earthquake death toll surpasses 2,700. 🔗

A national disaster

The quake hit midday Friday, toppling thousands of buildings, collapsing bridges and buckling roads.

The death toll rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with more than 4,500 people injured, MRTV reported. Local reports suggest much higher figures.

Local reports suggest much higher figures.

The earthquake came amid the civil war in Myanmar, making a dire humanitarian crisis even worse.



More than 3 million people had been displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million were in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

Two of the major armed resistance forces fighting the military, which seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, had announced ceasefires to facilitate the humanitarian response to the earthquake, though the military initially did not relent in its attacks.