Türkiye’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc strongly defended the country’s judiciary, which is investigating allegations of corruption against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul on Thursday to a hall full of foreign journalists, Tunc rejected allegations that the case against the opposition mayor was politically motivated and urged foreign governments to respect the independence of Türkiye’s legal system.

“It is a judicial matter,” Tunc emphasised, countering claims by the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan orchestrated the investigation to prevent Imamoglu from running in the next presidential race.

“We absolutely reject any affiliation of the probe with President Erdogan and any political motives behind the investigation,” Tunc said.

He further noted that Türkiye was a state governed by the rule of law, citing the second and ninth articles of the Turkish Constitution, which guarantee judicial independence.

"Everyone is equal, and no person, family, or group has any privilege above others. Türkiye has always adhered to the rule of law, not only as a constitutional principle but as the embodiment of the nation's will of existence despite anti-democratic interventions," he added, referring to past military coups in the country.

Details of the investigation

Tunc outlined the scope of the legal proceedings, revealing that the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office had launched two separate investigations involving Imamoglu and 105 other suspects.

“One investigation focused on terrorism and had seven suspects accused of aiding a terrorist group. Three suspects were arrested in that investigation, while another was released under judicial control,” he stated.

The second investigation, which primarily targeted a criminal organisation accused of bribery, corruption, fraud, and illegally obtaining personal data, led to 48 arrests.

“Overall, 51 people were arrested in these two investigations, while 41 were released with judicial control. Authorities are still working to capture 14 other suspects on the run,” he added.

Prosecutors allege that Imamoglu was among the leaders of a criminal network that enriched itself through bribes and rigged public tenders. He and others are also accused of unlawfully obtaining personal data through a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

Tunc also cited reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and other official bodies that implicated the Istanbul mayor.

“Some circles, since the moment the detentions began, tried to influence prosecutors, even though they did not know the content of the investigation or its details. They attempted to portray it as an investigation based on political motives. They tried to link it to the President. We reject those irresponsible statements,” he asserted.

Western criticism and 'double standards'

The arrest of Imamoglu has drawn criticism from several Western governments, particularly Germany and France, with officials raising concerns over what they describe as politically motivated charges.

However, Tunc dismissed these criticisms as “prejudiced” and accused European countries of applying double standards.

“It is our common responsibility to act calmly for the full prevalence of justice and respect the judiciary’s decision. It is against the principle of the supremacy of law, a basic value of democracy, to interfere with legal processes,” Tunc said.

“Unfortunately, some statements by the international community show that this basic principle is disregarded. We absolutely reject such prejudiced attitudes with double standards,” he continued.

Tunc pointed out that many politicians and officials in the countries criticising Türkiye have faced prosecution, arguing that their stance on Türkiye ’s legal process was hypocritical.

“Hence, it is our greatest desire to see an approach with common sense to the issue, especially from our European friends, as this is both a prerequisite for respect for our country’s domestic laws and for adopting a responsible approach to an ongoing investigation,” he added.

Let the legal process run its course

Tunc urged both domestic and international actors to allow the legal process to take its course, emphasising that justice should be sought in the courts, not in the streets.

“Call to the streets, demonstrations on the streets cannot influence the judiciary. Efforts to achieve this are futile. Everyone should admit that it is a fair investigation and should await its conclusion,” he stated.

Tunc reminded the public that the Istanbul mayor had long faced legal troubles, including corruption allegations from his tenure as a district mayor and separate probes into insult and defamation charges. Additionally, his university degree was recently annulled following allegations that he secured admission to Istanbul University through fraudulent means.

“The gravity of the allegations against Imamoglu and the presence of the risk that evidence might have been concealed may have led the judiciary to order the arrest of Imamoglu,” Tunc explained.

Reiterating Türkiye’s commitment to the rule of law, the justice minister called for trust in the country’s judiciary.

“We must trust the impartial and independent Turkish judiciary. Accepting judicial decisions with respect is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.