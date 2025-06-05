TÜRKİYE
Erdogan holds Eid al Adha calls with leaders of Armenia, Indonesia, Malaysia
Erdogan discusses regional peace, bilateral ties, and cooperation with Pashinyan, Subianto, and Ibrahim.
Erdogan has emphasised the importance of comprehensive normalisation in the South Caucasus. (Photo: AA) / AA
an hour ago

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of phone calls with the leaders of Armenia, Indonesia, and Malaysia on the occasion of Eid al Adha, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a call initiated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, the two leaders exchanged holiday greetings and reviewed the ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Armenia. 

Erdogan emphasised the importance of comprehensive normalisation in the South Caucasus and peaceful negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing satisfaction with the continued contact between Ankara and Yerevan.

On the same day, the Turkish president also spoke separately with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. 

During both calls, he highlighted the strong and growing ties between Türkiye and the two Southeast Asian nations, particularly in areas such as energy, health, education, and the defence industry.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to deepening cooperation with both Indonesia and Malaysia, Erdogan extended his Eid al Adha greetings and underscored the importance of solidarity among Muslim nations amid global challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
