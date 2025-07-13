TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Turkish president tells UAE leader in phone call that efforts for a 'Terror-free Türkiye' will continue with determination, highlighting strategic partnership and regional peace initiatives.
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
During the call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. / AA
July 13, 2025

Türkiye has taken a step to remove terrorism from both the country's and the region’s agenda through its ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call.

During Sunday’s call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Al Nahyan expressed that Ankara’s ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ goal will significantly contribute to regional security, and also extended his wishes for a successful completion of the process.

Erdogan also stressed that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the UAE has yielded positive results in all fields, noting the great potential between the two countries, particularly in the defence industry and emerging technologies.

The Turkish president added that Ankara is closely monitoring the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia launched in Abu Dhabi and will continue supporting endeavours to establish lasting calm in the Caucasus.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us