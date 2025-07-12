Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has drawn a parallel between the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the ongoing war in Gaza, warning of the risk of another genocide if global inaction continues.

"30 years ago, we did not prevent the Srebrenica genocide. Today we bow to the victims," Borrell wrote Friday on X.

"The best way to honour his memory is to stop the other genocide that is now being committed in Gaza," he added.

In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces overran the UN-declared safe zone of Srebrenica, killing more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys.

The area was under the protection of Dutch peacekeepers at the time.

Troops led by General Ratko Mladic, later convicted of genocide and sentenced to life in prison, executed around 2,000 people on the first day.

Thousands more were killed over the following days as they fled through surrounding forests.

The remains of victims have been discovered in more than 570 mass graves across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Related TRT Global - Explained: How Bosnian Serbs tried to cover up the Srebrenica genocide

Israel’s carnage in Gaza

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 57,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.



Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.



Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.



Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and wars in neighbouring countries.



Despite senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Separately, Israel is facing a genocide case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.