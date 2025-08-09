US has offered Israel quiet backing as Israel prepares to expand its genocide by reoccupying Gaza, with US President Donald Trump saying the decision rests with Israeli leaders.
"That's going to be pretty much up to Israel," Trump said on Tuesday when asked if he supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious plan to push deeper into Gaza City.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed that stance, telling Catholic broadcaster EWTN: "Ultimately, what Israel needs to do for Israel's security will be determined by Israel."
The comments signal a shift from earlier efforts to mediate a ceasefire.
With negotiations collapsed due to Israel's intransigence, the Trump administration appears to have embraced Israel's strategy to continue its genocide.
Vice President JD Vance reiterated that message on Friday during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
"We want to make it so that Hamas cannot attack innocent Israeli civilians ever again, and we think that has to come through the eradication of Hamas," Vance said.
War cabinet's nod
Israel's war cabinet on Thursday moved forward with plans for a ground invasion into areas including Gaza City and several refugee camps, where captives are believed to be held.
Israeli military has called for new expulsions in those areas, raising fears of further escalation.
Despite international pressure — including warnings from European and Arab leaders to reconsider expanding the invasion — the US has offered no such public opposition.
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Netanyahu last week.
Though details of the talks were not disclosed, the visit came ahead of Israel's decision to expand its genocide.
The US has pushed Israel to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza but remains firmly opposed to any deal that does not secure the release of Israeli captives.
Israeli officials say 49 hostages remain in Gaza, including 27 believed to be dead.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee defended the Israeli regime, dismissing criticism from foreign leaders.
"So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved?" he wrote on social media, comparing calls for restraint to "feeding the Nazis" during World War II.
UNSC meeting
The UN Security Council (UNSC) will meanwhile discuss Israel's decision to occupy Gaza City on Sunday instead of Saturday.
Diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that the date of the emergency meeting has been changed.
The session, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to August 10 and is expected to convene at 10 am local time.
No reason was given for the change.
Sources noted the UK, Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia requested the emergency session.
Following Israel's decision to occupy Gaza City, the meeting has been endorsed by all members of the Security Council except Panama, which is its current chair, and the US.