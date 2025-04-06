WORLD
2 min read
Around 42,000 bodies went unclaimed in Japan in 2023, report reveals
Projections estimate that 23.3 million of the 52.6 million households will be single-person households by 2050.
Around 42,000 bodies went unclaimed in Japan in 2023, report reveals
Nearly 42,000 bodies unclaimed in Japan in 2023 / AP
April 6, 2025

Nearly 42,000 bodies went unclaimed in Japan during the 2023 calendar year, amid a rise in the number of elderly people who live alone, according to a government report.

The bodies were subsequently cremated or buried by local authorities, according to the first-of-its-kind study, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

The 41,969 bodies, identified and unidentified, made up 2.7 percent of deaths in 2023.

The study, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, showed that most municipalities did not have an established protocol for handling bodies, including how long they should be kept before cremation.

It comes amid concerns that relatives may try to claim bodies after they have been cremated.

The graveyards and burials law and other regulations stipulate that if no claimant is found, the municipal government of the place of death will cremate the body.

The survey on how municipalities across the country handle unclaimed bodies and remains, the first of its kind, found that only 11.3 percent of local governments had a manual for managing unclaimed bodies and remains.

According to forecasts by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, about 23.3 million out of 52.6 million households, or 44.3 percent, will be single-person households by 2050.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us