TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Trump urges Netanyahu to be 'reasonable' in any dispute with Türkiye
Trump tells Netanyahu that he can solve any dispute he has with Ankara, stressing that he has to be "reasonable."
Trump urges Netanyahu to be 'reasonable' in any dispute with Türkiye
Trump previously hailed Türkiye as a good country and Erdogan as a good leader. / Reuters
April 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he "has to be reasonable" over any disputes he has with Türkiye, as the US president also lauded his relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Any problem that you have with Türkiye, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you're reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We have to be reasonable," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in his meeti

as he hosted Netanyahu.

"Bibi, if you have a problem with Türkiye, I really think you're going to be able to work it out. You know, I have a very, very good relationship with Türkiye and with their leader, and I think we'll be able to work it out. So, I hope that's not going to be a problem. I don't think it will be a problem," he added, using a nickname to refer to Netanyahu.

Trump said he has "great relations" with Erdogan, whom he described as "a tough guy, and he's very smart, and he did something that nobody was able to do," referring to earlier remarks in which he said he believes it was Türkiye that orchestrated the downfall last December of Syria's former regime longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Trump previously hailed Türkiye as a good country and Erdogan as a good leader.

During an ambassadorial nominees meeting, Trump responded to one of them after praising Türkiye by saying, "Good place, good leader, too."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us